WATCH | The 5 Best Aussie Covers From Triple M's Oztober

What a month it's been! Celebrating the greatest in Aussie Rock and putting together the Great Aussie Songbook for the month of Oztober.

We called in a few favours with some of Aussie Rock's greatest to give us their versions of some of their fave Aussie classics.

Check out these five covers!

Ben Lee Performs The Paul Kelly Classic 'Careless'

Fresh from his starring role on TV's The Masked Singer, Aussie singer-songwriting superstar Ben Lee did his bit for Triple M's Oztober by covering the Paul Kelly classic Careless.

Jon Toogood from Shihad Performs 'Reckless' By Australian Crawl

​Shihad's Jon Toogood picked up his guitar and mic in hotel quarantine in Melbourne's Docklands. Toogood covers Reckless by Australian Crawl - and how?! Not often you see world class live music performances literally on an unmade bed!

Scott Darlow Covers 'The Dead Heart' By Midnight Oil

Scott Darlow joins Triple M's Oztober covering an absolute classic: Midnight Oil's The Dead Heart and absolutely making it his own.

Lime Cordiale Cover The Choirboys 'Run To Paradise'

The Lime Cordiale boys gave us this amazing acoustic cover of The Choirboys Run To Paradise and what a venue too!

Something For Kate Cover Divinyls 'Back To The Wall'

Finally, Aussie rock legends cover an absolute classic by one of Australia's greatest ever artists. Something For Kate, led by Paul Dempsey, took on Back To The Wall by Divinyls.