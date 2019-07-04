WATCH: The Living End Release Anti-Bullying Music Video

Triple M are proud to give you the exclusive first look at the brand new music video from The Living End for their single 'Not Like The Other Boys'.

The clip, created by students at the University of Newcastle follows the story of fictional character Danny and addresses the everyday reality of peer pressure. In the band's true, punk ethics the message in the song is to be true to yourself and follow your own path.

Talking about the clip, The Living End frontman Chris Cheney said; "Having two kids at school I’ve seen first hand how volatile and potentially damaging it can be when certain kids are singled out. It is a problem in our society. I guess essentially 'Not Like The Other Boys' is an anti-bullying song. Danny is a fictional character but he exists in a world where peer pressure and cyber bullying is an everyday reality. The message that I feel we should be focusing on taught is, it’s ok to think differently, how we dress, what music we like doesn’t define us, we are defined by who we are on the inside. Kids need to know it’s ok to be true to yourself and follow your own path.

The university of Newcastle students came up with a very clever idea and have created a brilliantly visual video clip that captures the meaning behind the song in a really cool way."



'Not Like The Other Boys' is on The Living End album, Wunderbar, available now.

More info: www.thelivingend.com.au

