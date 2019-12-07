WATCH: The Most "Magical" Celebration You'll Ever See On A Cricket Field

The cricket world is in absolute awe following the incredible celebration during a match in the South African Super League T20.

After taking the wicket of Durban Heat batsman Wihan Lubbe, Paarl Rocks bowler Tabraiz Shamsi pulled a red handkerchief from his pocket.

Shmasi would wave the cloth around before it would "magically" transform into what appears to be a silver rod.

Just have a look.

Although, it's not the first time Shamsi has produced this type of celebration.

Unfortunately for the Paarl Rocks that's where the magic stopped, going down to the Heat by six wickets.