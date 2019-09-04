Watch The New Trailer For Metallica's S&M Concert Movie

Coming to cinemas next month for one night only, the newly released trailer for Metallica's S&M concert movie has convinced us to cancel all plans and not miss experiencing this.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of concert that saw metal and classical music combine, S&M took Metallica's music to the next level with San Francisco Symphony building on those already massive tracks, taking Metallica to the next level of performance.

Coming to over 3,000 cinemas across the world, S&M2 is the perfect night out, to get you geared up to see Metallica live in Australia on their WorldWired tour.

Watch the trailer:



SM2 is in cinemas October 9, 2019.

Get your tickets and more info: www.metallica.film



Ticket info for Metallica's WorldWired tour here

