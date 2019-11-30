WATCH | The Rock & Danny DeVito Crash A Random Wedding In Mexico

So, what do you do when you're one of the biggest move stars in the world and there happens to be a wedding at the same venue you're currently staying at?

Crash it, of course!

Well, at least that's what Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and the legendary Danny DeVito did this past week in Mexico.

The mega movie stars were in Cabo, Mexico for the press junket ahead of their latest film "Jumanji: The Next Level" when they had some spare time.

So they decided to crash a wedding.

WATCH HERE: