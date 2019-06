Welcome to The Rush Hour with MG's True Blue Origin Special.

From 6:30pm (AEST), for the first time ever, you can now watch The Rush Hour with MG in this special edition of the show featuring; Blues legend Peter Sterling and another guest direct from NSW camp.

WATCH HERE:

The Rush Hour with MG 6-7pm weeknights on Sydney's 104.9 Triple M or no matter where you are in country via the Triple M App!