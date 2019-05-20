WATCH: The Struts Luke Spiller Smash Out Queen & David Bowie Classic With Foo Fighters

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller has joined the Foo Fighters onstage again this weekend.

Luke Spiller joined the festival headliners, Foo Fighters on stage at the Ohio Sonic Temple Festival to take on the Queen and David Bowie classic Under Pressure.

Joining Fooies drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals, The Struts frontman steps into the role perfectly, as if he's David Bowie and Freddie Mercury's love child.

Watch:



The Struts are touring Australia this August.

