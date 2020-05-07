WATCH: Weezer's Rocking Tribute To Frontline Heroes

LA rockers Weezer are on the bandwagon too and rock on to that, they've just released their first song from their forthcoming new album Van Weezer.

And yes, you guessed it. It's dedicated to the frontline workers of the world and it's called Hero.

What's more, there's a video to boot.

WATCH:

According to the press release, the new album:

"derives from the deepest roots of Weezer - metal! What has metal got to do with Weezer, you ask? In his earliest years, Rivers was a huge KISS fan; Brian was a big Black Sabbath fan; Pat worshipped at the altar of Van Halen and Rush; Scott loved Slayer and Metallica."

Like we said, rock on!

The album has been produced by Suzy Shinn (Panic! At The Disco, Fall Out Boy) and we can expect it soon.

