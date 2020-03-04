Waterfall Way Improvements Underway

Work to improve Waterfall Way is about to step up a gear with a number of activities taking place or being planned.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the local and wider region have been waiting for improvements to this important stretch of road.

“This vital tourist and freight route will benefit from $50 million in upgrades to improve safety, reliability and travel times with funding from the NSW Government,” Ms Pavey said.

“Waterfall Way is known as one of the most scenic drives in the state and this funding will also provide road widening between the Pacific Highway and Bellingen.”

Work has recently resumed on the current single lane restricted section about 10km east of Dorrigo.

The single lane restriction was put in place in December 2018 after heavy rain caused a landslip.

“Developing an engineering solution was challenging on this project due to the environment and steep terrain, but it has finally been accomplished,” Ms Pavey said.

“The work is expected to take about five months and on completion the road will open to two lanes of traffic with the traffic lights removed.”

In addition, Triple M can reveal that consultation is underway with Bellingen Shire Council about the proposed roundabout design to surround the cenotaph at the intersection of Cudgery and Hickory streets.

“A formal roundabout in Dorrigo will provide safety improvements in the town centre for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists,” Ms Pavey said.

“Members of the Dorrigo community made it clear they did not want construction activities to interfere with the cenotaph, so construction will be done around it.

“Transport for NSW will also carry out community consultation on elements of the Waterfall Way upgrade separately in the coming months.

“Proposed upgrades will include formal overtaking opportunities between the Pacific Highway and Bellingen, as well as passing opportunities on Dorrigo Mountain.”

Transport for NSW recently rebuilt and widened road shoulders on an 800m section of Waterfall Way about six kilometres east of Bellingen, and completed safety improvements at Hamels Hill, 20 kilometres east of Armidale, as part of ongoing maintenance.

Work is also continuing on slope stability and pavement rebuilding and widening at two locations east of Dorrigo and at Crystal Falls on the Dorrigo Mountain.

These corridor improvements will provide major benefits for motorists, tourism, transport, business and local communities.