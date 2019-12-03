Waterfront Consultation Gives District Council Clear Direction

The public consultation process for The Waterfront Stage 2 has successfully helped shape and direct the project as Council quickly moves from concept to detailed design phase.



At last night’s Ordinary Council Meeting a detailed community consultation report was presented and the recommendations were adopted. Council agreed to proceed with detailed design of the Waterfront Stage 2 project.

District Council of Grant Chief Executive Officer Mr Darryl Whicker welcomed the feedback from the community regarding the concept proposals for Stage 2.



“Council are pleased with the response rate to the online and hard copy survey which asked the community what they liked about the concepts and any further ideas and comments to be considered in the final design” Mr Whicker said.

“The opinions and feedback presented were diverse and varied, as to be expected from a project such as this, demonstrating keen interest and passion from the community”.



To capture the many comments and ideas that were received throughout the process, Council developed a Community Voices document. Ideas raised through the consultation phase will be picked up from these comments and included where possible.



The playspace concept was well received with the top five items desired by community being:



• Shade and BBQ

• Variety of Equipment for all ages and abilities

• Swings (including the relocation of the Liberty Swing) and a boat

• Nature Play and in-ground trampolines

• Climbing equipment



Most people identified that when they visit a playground they also like to sit in the shade and BBQ, which is consistent with the top five desirable items in the playspace. The largest cohort of children who would use the playground is 2-10 years old or 63.5% of children from the survey respondents.



Council approved the recommendation to remove the existing stand-alone BBQ with the view to investigate the renovation and retention of the four way shelter in the final design. New BBQs and seating spaces will be included in the new design and existing infrastructure in the playground will be reviewed for the potential to either relocate to another part of the Council area.



The fitness park had a mixed response from the community. Despite being identified as a desired project in the 2014 Port MacDonnell Urban Design Masterplan, some survey respondents suggested alternatives to a fitness park such as a modular pump track, as they felt the current equipment was not used enough to justify the expense and investment. Council gave the green light for staff to investigate costs to construct a modular pump track at Tenterden Reserve, noting that any change will need to fall within the project budget and meet the requirements of the funding agreement with the State Government before a decision can be made.



Another deliverable of the project is the redevelopment of the entrance at Standish Street. Community fed back to Council that they would like to see directional signage, landscaping and the retention of memorial items currently located along the foreshore area. A Memorial Wall project has been flagged, Council will seek to collaborate with the Port MacDonnell Maritime Museum to re-use various historical items along the foreshore and to pay homage to the Port MacDonnell maritime history in particular the ships and lives lost at sea.



The most emotive item of the consultation process has been the three existing stone shelters along Sea Parade. In late November a petition containing 277 signatures was tabled at a Council Meeting, requesting preservation of the Little Hunter Boat and the shelters along Sea Parade. Council are unable to retain the Little Hunter Boat for safety reasons; but in respecting the community voice Council will seek to save and restore two of the three stone shelters.



After an audit of the condition of the stone shelters, the following recommendation have now been adopted:

• The shelter which currently sits alongside the new playground space will be removed as it is in a poor state with bricks falling out which can be physically removed by hand

• The remaining two shelters, west of the jetty, will remain in-situ

• These shelters are circa 1930’s and will be reviewed as a separate project to restore and renovate in conjunction with the other Waterfront Stage 2 activities

• Council will consider a small display of historical information alongside the shelters to commemorate their place in the townships history

Overall people felt that sustainability was the most important objective for Council in relation to the Waterfront and Council will continue to recycle, reuse and celebrate the environmental values of the Port MacDonnell foreshore area. Council agreed with the idea to consider a container style recycling system that is implemented with the support of local community groups.



Another layer of richness to this project is the relationship formed between Council and representatives of the First Nations of the South East. The Waterfront Stage 2 will promote inclusion of Boandik culture through the installation of the Boandik Story on posts adjacent to the boardwalk. Council believe that First Australians have an enormous cultural, social and economic contribution to make to our community and collaboration on this project benefits all.



Due for completion in December 2020, the $705,000 Waterfront Stage 2 is co-funded between the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure through their Open Spaces Program and the District Council of Grant.



For further information about The Waterfront Stage 2 project can be found at https://yoursaydcg.com.au and all Council Agendas and Minutes can be found at https://www.dcgrant.sa.gov.au.