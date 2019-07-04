WATERFRONT STAGE 2 FUNDING ANNOUNCED

Stage 2 of the Waterfront redevelopment at Port MacDonnell will kick off in 2019 with funding approved by Minister Stephan Knoll through the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure.



Awarded $352,500 for the project through the Planning and Development Fund, the District Council of Grant will co-fund 50 per cent of the project with the State Government to take the project to the value of $705,000. This project was foreshadowed in Council’s 2019-2020 Budget and a key component of the Port MacDonnell Masterplan .



The State Government Planning and Development Fund supports the provision of quality public open spaces which can provide a range of activities and support safe, healthy connected communities. This concept is at the heart of this project, whereby Council will deliver for the community a local space that can be enjoyed by all, as well as a key tourism asset for the broader Limestone Coast region.



Key elements of the project include:



• Playground Redevelopment

• Fitness Park

• Redevelopment of the town entrance at Standish Street

• General landscaping across the Stage 1 and Stage 2 spaces



Acting CEO Jane Fetherstonhaugh stated “Council are delighted by the support received by the State Government through both stages of development at Port MacDonnell. The key focus for Stage 2 will be the redevelopment of the playground, as this will be a space offering a combination of adventure and nature play and include the Limestone Coast regions first free water play space.”



Mrs Fetherstonhaugh went on to say, “Over the course of two years, Council has worked with the Allendale Area School on STEM projects relating to The Waterfront redevelopment. During 2018,



Year 8 students worked on a playground design project as part of their maths and science classes to contribute to the overall concept design development for Stage 2. These are local students who will access and use the area regularly and Council wanted to obtain input from young people in the district in a meaningful and innovative way.”



Stage 2 of The Waterfront is a project within the current Port MacDonnell Masterplan, therefore consideration will be made to ensure the project is compatible with existing and new infrastructure, including parkland's, foreshore space and open spaces around the area. Council have allocated $60,000 in the 2019-20 financial year to upgrading the bike path from Hammonds Drain to the Marina by widening the path and add a top layer to make it smooth and more enjoyable to use.



The project has an 18 month timeframe and will be completed by December 2020.



Enquiries about The Waterfront project can be made through the Council Offices in Mount Gambier and the Port MacDonnell Community Complex.