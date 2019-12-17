Wattle Range Council 2020 Australia Day Award winners announced
Congratulations to all the Winners!
Mayor Des Noll has announced the recipients of the 2020 Wattle Range Council Australia Day Awards.
Mayor Noll said “the awards acknowledge the contribution and service provided to the community by these hardworking individuals and groups.”
Recipients of the awards, which will be presented in the new year are:
Young Citizen of the Year
Corcoran Ward - Sally Sapiatzer
Kintore Ward - Brandon Kimber
Riddoch Ward - Brooke Hutchesson
Citizen of the Year
Corcoran Ward - Craig Kuiper
Kintore Ward - Bob Wakelin
Riddoch Ward - Margaret Muller
Sorby Adams - Victor Smith
Community Event of the Year
Riddoch Ward - Pink up Penola
Mr Noll said the recipients are to be congratulated for their awards.
“As always, I am impressed with the calibre of this year’s nominations,” he said. “Each of the 2020 award winners has made a valuable contribution to the Wattle Range community and are worthy of such recognition.”
The Awards will be officially presented at 9 am at Australia Day breakfast functions which commence at 8 am on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the following venues:
Millicent Jubilee Park, North Terrace, Millicent
Penola War Memorial Park, Church Street, Penola
Beachport Lagoon Reserve, Sommerville Street, Beachport
Kalangadoo Kalangadoo Institute, Eliza Street, Kalangadoo
In Southend, an inaugural Australia Day afternoon will be held at the western beach from 2pm.
As part of the yearly rotation, the Mayor will be attending the Millicent function to present the Corcoran awards. Whilst the other awards will be presented by the respective ward councillors at their official breakfast function.
“I urge everyone in the Wattle Range Council region to come along and join in with the Australia Day celebrations on January 26, 2020,” Mr Noll said.