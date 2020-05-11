Wattle Range Council service centres getting back to business

The Penola and Beachport Visitor Information Centres (VICs) are open for Council related business transactions only (Including library services at the Beachport VIC).

Council's Chief Executive Officer, Ben Gower said: “This welcomed change is part of an ongoing assessment to re-establish critical Council services across the district. Although the focus is on Council business, such as rates and permits, we will continue to provide restricted tourism information via the provision of tourist information packs, which are available from outside all of our VICs.

"We will review this approach over the next couple of weeks to determine if any changes are required, but we hope this is the start of getting back to better times. Both the Beachport and Penola VICs will be open Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and although the Millicent VIC will remain closed to the public, staff are on-site taking phone calls and responding to emails”.