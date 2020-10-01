Wattle Range Council welcomes new UniSA Intern

to develop tourism experiences in LSC

Article heading image for Wattle Range Council welcomes new UniSA Intern
Continuing the productive association with South Australia’s ’s tertiary educators, Wattle Range Council welcomed UniSA student Mercedes Clarson into the district last week for the commencement of a short-term internship. Mercedes, who is studying a Bachelor of Business in Tourism & Event Management, will work closely with Council staff to undertake research and map out strategies linked to the recently completed review of Wattle Range Council’s three Visitor Information Centres.

“Council is once again pleased to have the opportunity to host a UniSA student to not only provide a practical learning and development environment for a student, but also bring a new ‘set of eyes’ to Council’s  Economic Development team” Council’s Manager Economic Development, Roger Babolka explains.

During the internship, Mercedes will be working on a number of the key recommendations from the review. These include reconnecting with the local business community and partner organisations, creating a more interactive experience for tourists, as well as creating an end-to-end visitor experience supporting visitors through every stage of their journey.

“Taking part in a regional internship is very exciting and I’m grateful to Council for the opportunity. I’m passionate about the tourism sector and I’m looking forward to working with the local industry” said Ms Clarson.

Ewan Grant

1 October 2020

Article by:

Ewan Grant

LImestone Coast Local News
Listen Live!
LImestone Coast Local News
LImestone Coast Local News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs