Wattle Range Council welcomes new UniSA Intern

“Council is once again pleased to have the opportunity to host a UniSA student to not only provide a practical learning and development environment for a student, but also bring a new ‘set of eyes’ to Council’s Economic Development team” Council’s Manager Economic Development, Roger Babolka explains.

During the internship, Mercedes will be working on a number of the key recommendations from the review. These include reconnecting with the local business community and partner organisations, creating a more interactive experience for tourists, as well as creating an end-to-end visitor experience supporting visitors through every stage of their journey.

“Taking part in a regional internship is very exciting and I’m grateful to Council for the opportunity. I’m passionate about the tourism sector and I’m looking forward to working with the local industry” said Ms Clarson.