Wattle Range to to hold community forums to inform future strategic direction

Wattle Range Council will be hosting a series of community forums to discuss the future strategic direction of the Council. “Council provides hundreds of different assets and services to the community ranging from childcare centres to cemeteries and many things in between,” Chief Executive Officer, Ben Gower explains. “Every four years, Council refreshes its Community Strategic Plan which guides future investment into community assets and services. The current plan is due to be refreshed at the end of this year."

"Earlier this year, Council consulted with the community through an online survey to determine what assets and services should be either improved or reduced in order to guide it in the development of the next evolution of its Strategic Plan," Mr Gower said.

"The results of that survey have now been collated, and we would like to present those results back to the community to validate the information that has been gathered so far.

“Council will be conducting three Community Strategic Planning meetings over the next month where survey results will be displayed and analysed through interactive dashboards that are designed to stimulate further discussion and debate. We encourage as many people as possible to attend these sessions so we can gather the views of a broad cross section of our diverse community."

The Strategic Planning Meetings will be held at:

•Penola - Rymill Hall - Tuesday, 15 September 2020 at 6.30 pm

•Beachport - Cinema - Tuesday, 29 September 2020 at 6.30 pm

•Millicent - Civic & Arts Centre auditorium - Tuesday, 6 October 2020 at 6.30 pm

Due to COVID-19 requirements anyone interested in attending should register their interest with Catherine Allen, Executive Assistant on 8733 0938.