Wave of new waterholes flow to South East

Four new outdoor drinking water fountains have popped up across the South East as part of SA Water’s ongoing program making tap water more accessible in the community.



The fountains, located at Telford Street Reserve in Mount Gambier, Lions Park in Kingston, Keith Playground and Naracoorte Swimming Lake, provide a convenient spot for locals and visitors to the region to fill up or have a drink for free.

Limestone Coast Local Government Association President Erika Vickery said the fountains are a welcome addition to the South East’s popular community precincts.



“We are thrilled to secure four of the new SA Water drinking fountains for several community hubs that are frequently enjoyed by locals and visitors,” Erika said.



“Councils across the region are always on the lookout for new ways to lessen plastic’s impact on the planet and the fountains will help offset the amount of single-use plastic water bottles ultimately heading to landfill.



“More access to an environmentally friendly alternative is fantastic and inspires sustainable behaviour.”



Designed and manufactured in Australia, a low-lying drinking arm bubbler on the side ensures the fountain is child and wheelchair accessible, and an in-ground dog drinking bowl will keep thirsty pooches satisfied.



The fountains’ contemporary hygiene features such as its ‘water window’ allow for easy, safe filling of water bottles and a splash guard limits direct mouth contact with the bubbler nozzle.



SA Water General Manager Customers, Strategy and Innovation Anna Jackson said greater accessibility to tap water will enable the community to build a healthy habit.



“User experience is at the core of the fountain’s design which creates an inviting appearance, making them easier for all community members to drink from and fill up their reuseable bottles,” Anna said.



“Having fountains in prominent community hubs and parks is an excellent opportunity for us to promote the many benefits of tap water – it’s one of the best decisions you can make for your health, your wallet and the environment.



“With around 370 million single-use plastic water bottles making their way to landfill each year in Australia, we’re working to provide convenient places to refill and help South Australians continue leading the way in reducing plastic waste.”



Several councils in the South East join a growing network of councils and venues across the state, including Adelaide Showground, who are partnering with SA Water to install 50 drinking fountains.