Wayne Carey Addresses Which Coach Is Under The Most Pressure in 2021

Wayne Carey explained which coach he believes will be under the most pressure this season.

"Which AFL coach will it be copping the most heat?" Leigh Montagna asked on the Midweek Rub.

"It'll be a coach that's use to the pressure and I think it'll be Bucks." Carey said.

Discussing the future of the Collingwood coach, Carey thinks their final ladder position will be a huge factor in the decision to hand Buckley another contract.

"I think if they don't play finals he may walk." Carey said.

The fresh new Midweek Rub with Joey, Duck, Damo and Daisy also discussed weird injuries, which teams will come into the top 4 and more!

