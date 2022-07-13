Wayne Carey And Joey Montagna Clash Over Whether The Dogs Should Move Aaron Naughton Back

The Midweek Rub is always a robust exchange of ideas, thoughts and even energy, and today’s episode was no different, as Joey and Duck clashed over whether the Dogs should move Aaron Naughton to centre half back or not.

Joey suggested that the Dogs could swing Aaron Naughton behind the ball to try and bolster their faltering defence and Duck was simply having none of it!

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed where to next for North Melbourne, Scott Pendlebury’s spot in the pantheon of Collingwood greats, whether the Pies should trade Brodie Grundy and more.

