Wayne Carey And Joey Montagna On Whether Ross Lyon Would Consider The Essendon Coaching Job

After Damian Barrett said on the Midweek Rub that Essendon’s coaching search has stalled, the crew debated whether or not Ross Lyon is the man to take over at the Hangar.

LISTEN HERE:

"Speaking to him and working with him… I just feel the fire hasn’t completely gone out," Duck said.

"There’s just a hint of a flame still there."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Joey wasn’t quite as convinced as Duck.

"I would love for him to coach, I think he’d be perfect for Essendon… he does still have a sharp footy brain," he said.

"My gut feel was always no, he’s out of coaching, that’s the sort of messaging I got from him… but you’re right, he hasn’t completely shut it down.

"So I don’t know. I still lean towards probably no, he won’t do it, but gee I think it’d be great to see him back in the coaching ranks."

CATCH THE FULL MIDWEEK RUB ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!