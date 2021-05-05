Wayne Carey Backs In Nathan Buckley

Wayne Carey has gone in to bat for under fire Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley on Triple M's Midweek Rub.

Duck stated that unless Collingwood can bring in Ross Lyon or Alastair Clarkson to replace the incumbent coach, they should recommit to Buckley for a couple more years.

"My view on it is, why don't they just sign him now? They're not going to find (out) anything more about Nathan Buckley," Carey said.

"I'm of the belief that unless they can get Ross Lyon and/or Alastair Clarkson, then I'm re-signing Nathan Buckley."

He believes that it's unlikely that there is a better untried coach out there who can do a better job than Buckley.

Duck also pointed to a number of issues behind the scenes leading to the team's poor start to the season, not the performance of the senior coach.

