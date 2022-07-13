Wayne Carey Backs Ross Lyon For The North Melbourne Coaching Job

North Melbourne legend Wayne Carey backed Ross Lyon to take over as head coach of his former club — should Ross want the gig.

LISTEN HERE:

"I think Ross Lyon’s still the best coach in waiting, if he wanted to do it," Duck said.

"Some people are suggesting the Paul Roos model for the Kangaroos. I don’t mind that theory.

"If Ross was to put his hand up, I would be a backer of it."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Duck’s opinion was part of a broader discussion about North Melbourne, including Damo’s details of potential movements at board level.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed Scott Pendlebury’s spot in the pantheon of Collingwood greats, whether Aaron Naughton should play back, if the Pies should trade Brodie Grundy and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE:

Catch our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!