Wayne Carey Clips Damien Hardwick Over His Post Game Comments

On the Sunday Rub.

Article heading image for Wayne Carey Clips Damien Hardwick Over His Post Game Comments

Triple M Footy's Wayne Carey has taken aim at Richmond coach Damien Hardwick on the Sunday Rub. 

Duck called out Hardwick's lack of humility this season after another snarly post-game press conference. 

Hardwick potted former Brisbane champion Jonathan Brown yesterday, after Brown raised Tom Lynch's form in the media. 

"Dimma's lost it, seriously." 

LISTEN HERE: 

Carey said that Richmond's core value of remaining humble through their era of success has gone from Hardwick's demeanour this season. 

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: 

8 August 2021

Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs