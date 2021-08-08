Wayne Carey Clips Damien Hardwick Over His Post Game Comments
On the Sunday Rub.
Triple M Footy's Wayne Carey has taken aim at Richmond coach Damien Hardwick on the Sunday Rub.
Duck called out Hardwick's lack of humility this season after another snarly post-game press conference.
Hardwick potted former Brisbane champion Jonathan Brown yesterday, after Brown raised Tom Lynch's form in the media.
"Dimma's lost it, seriously."
LISTEN HERE:
Carey said that Richmond's core value of remaining humble through their era of success has gone from Hardwick's demeanour this season.