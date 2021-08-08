Wayne Carey Clips Damien Hardwick Over His Post Game Comments

Triple M Footy's Wayne Carey has taken aim at Richmond coach Damien Hardwick on the Sunday Rub.

Duck called out Hardwick's lack of humility this season after another snarly post-game press conference.

Hardwick potted former Brisbane champion Jonathan Brown yesterday, after Brown raised Tom Lynch's form in the media.

"Dimma's lost it, seriously."

LISTEN HERE:

Carey said that Richmond's core value of remaining humble through their era of success has gone from Hardwick's demeanour this season.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: