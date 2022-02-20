Wayne Carey Discusses His Move Away From Friday Night Footy On Channel 7

Former North Melbourne champion & Triple M Footy's very own Wayne Carey has spoken about the decision to move on from Channel 7's Friday night footy coverage with Roo, Ditts & Loz this morning.

Carey said that the decision was mutual and outlined the process behind the move.

"Nothing like a beat up story, is there..."

Carey said the driving factor behind the decision was to prioritise his kids and their Friday night sport commitments.

"It's been a mutual conversation over the last few months," Carey said.

"My kids do Friday night sport after school. So it was just something I thought 'this is a really good change for me'.

