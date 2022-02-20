Wayne Carey Discusses His Move Away From Friday Night Footy On Channel 7

With Roo & Ditts

Article heading image for Wayne Carey Discusses His Move Away From Friday Night Footy On Channel 7

Former North Melbourne champion & Triple M Footy's very own Wayne Carey has spoken about the decision to move on from Channel 7's Friday night footy coverage with Roo, Ditts & Loz this morning. 

Carey said that the decision was mutual and outlined the process behind the move. 

"Nothing like a beat up story, is there..." 

LISTEN HERE: 

Carey said the driving factor behind the decision was to prioritise his kids and their Friday night sport commitments.

"It's been a mutual conversation over the last few months," Carey said.

"My kids do Friday night sport after school. So it was just something I thought 'this is a really good change for me'. 

Catch the full show podcast on the LiSTNR app! 

20 February 2022

Wayne Carey
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Wayne Carey
Triple M Footy
Wayne Carey
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs