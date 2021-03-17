Wayne Carey Explains How The New Substitute Rule Can Be Manipulated

Wayne Carey explained how the new substitute rule can be manipulated on the Midweek Rub today.

"There could be somewhere out there, halfway through the second quarter, not getting anywhere near it," Duck said.

"The coach just thinks 'well, he’s not gonna be playing for a couple of weeks anyway, that’s how bad he’s going, let’s get him off and get someone else on'.

"That’s how it could be manipulated."

Damian Barrett agreed that the rule would definitely be taken advantage of.

"While I respect the club doctors, there is no doubt in my mind that this will be rorted… a player could bring into a game, Daisy, an injury that the club doctor knows about,” he said.

"And it may be very convenient, at a certain point of a game… for that injury to maybe a little bit worse than it may have been had this new rule not been introduced.”

The fresh new Midweek Rub with Joey, Duck, Damo and Daisy also discussed weird injuries, which teams will come into the top 4 and more!

