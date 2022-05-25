Wayne Carey Hits Back At Kane Cornes

Wayne Carey has hit back at Kane Cornes on the Midweek Rub today, continuing their war of words over Patrick Dangerfield’s fitness.

"I’m not as opinionated as what Kane Cornes is," Duck said.

"I guess for me, when I listen to Kane Cornes speak — and by the way, I love a lot of what Kane says, I agree with a lot of what he says — but for Kane, Kane makes so many opinions that it dilutes the good ones.

"And for me, he has an opinion on everything. I’m not as opinionated, just like others aren’t."

Duck compared Cornes’s propensity for a big opinion to Cameron Ling’s.

"Lingy’s a three time premiership player, he’s actually a premiership captain," he said.

"I think he’s succinct, he doesn’t make big opinions every week, he doesn’t have to make the opinion about everyone or anything."

He said he feels Ling’s opinions carry more weight because he’s more judicious with them.

"When Lingy says something… because there’s not a thousand of them, I sit up and listen and go "well Lingy, premiership captain, makes sense,' so I listen to Lingy."

Cornes had earlier slated Carey for reacting to his opinion.

"It just fascinates me that they come up with their own opinions off other people’s opinion," Cornes said on Footy Classified.

"Have your own opinion. If you want to come out and say Patrick Dangerfield’s a bull, great… I find it amusing that a lot of people have opinions off other people’s opinions. Create your own."

On today’s Midweek Rub Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed the issues at North Melbourne, how bad Patrick Dangerfield’s injury is and more.

