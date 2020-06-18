Wayne Carey Hits Back At Media Criticism Of Mark Ricciuto

Wayne Carey has hit back at the media for criticising Mark Ricciuto’s comments about the players that have left Adelaide.

“This is for the media that are having a go at Roo right now, the media report figures every bloody week about what players are getting paid and what they’re not, and they guess, and they make them up,” Duck said on Triple M’s pre-game coverage of the Richmond v Hawthorn game.

“Roo has read those figures, but those figures were bandied around in the paper and everywhere else.

“So you know what… everyone knows these players were getting paid more to leave than to stay, and why do we, when we want honesty from people like Mark Ricciuto, who’s a champion of the game — and yes, he is a director — but he is I guess, the fact that he works in the media as well, he’s gotta have an opinion.

“I thought that was refreshing. I thought it was great.”

The criticism of Ricciuto came after he explained the circumstances around several Crows players leaving on his show Roo & Ditts for Breakfast.

Damian Barrett was among those who criticised Ricciuto, speaking on The Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars about the comments.

