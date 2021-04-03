Wayne Carey & JB's Assessment Of North Melbourne

Former Kangaroos president James Brayshaw and North Melbourne's greatest ever player Wayne Carey discussed the disastrous state of the football club they hold close to their hearts on the Saturday Rub.

The Roos were belted by 128 points yesterday afternoon, leaving the club 0-3 with a percentage of only 37.4 after the opening three rounds.

Duck & JB spoke openly and honestly about the diabolical start to the season.

LISTEN HERE:

Duck believes the coaching group need to come under fire for the poor skill level of the group after a full pre-season.

Brayshaw also questioned where the group is going and what type of game style they are trying to implement.

"I'd love to talk to David Noble and say 'righto' what are we doing about that part of footy'?," Brayshaw said.

The boys also deep dived on the club's inability to land a big name recruit in recent years and outlined the youngsters who might be able to lift them out of this slump.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!