Wayne Carey Officially Named North Melbourne’s Greatest Ever Player

Wayne Carey was last night named the greatest player in North Melbourne’s history.

Celebrating their 150 year anniversary, North Melbourne topped off a winning weekend by naming their top 10 players of all time.

Over the past months, the club had released their top 150 in no particular order before counting down the top 10 last night.

TOP 10:

Carey played 244 games for the Kangaroos, kicking 671 goals and captaining two premierships in that time.

For more information on the selection criteria and North’s celebratory night, visit https://www.nmfc.com.au/news/2019-08-03/carey-named-norths-greatest.

