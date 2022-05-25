Wayne Carey On 'Broken" North Melbourne

Wayne Carey had his say on the state of North Melbourne on the Midweek Rub.

The club legend believes the club is "broken" after a number of key off-field staff walked away from the club during the week.

“You can’t improve until you actually acknowledge that we’re broken. And I don’t think they’ve acknowledged that.”

The Roos are 1-9 and sit equal last with the depleted West Coast Eagles after ten rounds.

There have also been rumblings with issues between the coach and playing group and No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis halting contract extension talks.

