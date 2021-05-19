Wayne Carey On Fixing Max King's Goal Kicking Woes

Wayne Carey addressed St Kilda forward Max King's wayward goal kicking on Triple M's Midweek Rub.

King has kicked 13 goals and 18 behinds this season, including 1.5 last Friday against Geelong in perfect conditions at Marvel Stadium.

The 20 year-old has reportedly signed a four year deal worth $3 million. Carey shared his thoughts on what should be done behind the scenes to fix King's accuracy to justify his price tag.

Carey recommended that St Kilda should invest in a goal kicking guru, suggesting that our very own BT could be the man for the job.

"Go out, hire someone. Go and hire a goal kicking guru. Go and grab BT, he says he's the best goal kicking man that's ever lived!"

"Pay him 15-20 grand... And I tell you what, you'll start getting a few more zeros on your contract if you start putting those through.

"He's a very good player, he's got great hands, he's got all the attributes you want. But right now he's lacking real confidence."

