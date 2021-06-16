Wayne Carey On If Mason Cox Will Find A New Club

Triple M Footy's Wayne Carey had his say on whether Mason Cox's career could be extended by a new club.

Cox is seemingly on the outer at Collingwood, only featuring four times at senior level so far this season and is out of contract at the end of the year.

"I thought about this just the other day..."

"Yes I do, I think he's worth a crack at another club," Carey said.

Carey continued to say that a developing club could use his services to aid the development of a young key forward.

"For instance, if he went to a North Melbourne. I think that helps out a guy like (Nick) Larkey.

"Just to help, like I said, a young forward develop a little bit better. That's his role now I think."

