Wayne Carey On Jordan De Goey's Best Position

Wayne Carey discussed where Collingwood utility Jordan De Goey's best position is during the lead up to the Collingwood v Brisbane clash on Thursday night.

De Goey spent most of Round 1 in the midfield before playing forward for the majority of Round 2.

LISTEN HERE:

Duck said that while De Goey hold similar traits to Dustin Martin, he is far more effective as a forward than a midfielder.

"He is a bull and he can play mid, but he is not 'the man' (in the midfield)," Carey said.

"He's not an unbelievable ball user, he's not Dusty Martin when he goes in there. I know people like to compare him to that.

"Yes he can win clearances, and like I said, he's a strong player in and around the footy. But his real value is forward."

Duck also pointed out that he only spent 7% of the game in the midfield last week which allowed him to kick four goals and play a big part in a Magpies win.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!