Wayne Carey On North Melbourne Winning A Game

North Melbourne legend Wayne Carey has eaten his words regarding the Kangaroos on the Midweek Rub.

Duck declared earlier this season that his beloved Roos wouldn't register a win in 2021.

"And I've gotta put my hand up. I'm wrong. I said they would go through winless this year," Carey said.

Duck said he was "very happy to be wrong" about his former side and was pleased to see a lot of improvement over the last few weeks.

This was North Melbourne's first win in 17 games dating back to midway through the 2020 season.

