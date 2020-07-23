Wayne Carey On The Lack Of Great Key Forwards In The Current Era Of Footy

Wayne Carey spoke about his theory that the current era of footy lacks great key forwards on Triple M Footy’s pre-game coverage of Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs tonight.

“We are lauding these young kids coming in and having an impact straight away, but on the flip side of that everyone’s talking about the big key forwards,” Duck said.

“Now both King boys (Ben at Gold Coast and Max at St Kilda)… are having an impact in their first year, they’re a lot that aren’t.

“I’ll tell why they aren’t — because they’re just no good.

“We’ve just, right at this period of time in our game, our key position players… Dixon’s the best key forward in the game at the moment, but it drops pretty quick.”

Duck said the King brothers are exciting talents but shouldn’t be premium key forwards at this stage of their careers.

