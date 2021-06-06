Wayne Carey Opens Up About His Potential Indigenous Lineage

Wayne Carey opened up about potentially being Indigenous on the Sunday Rub this afternoon.

Duck spoke candidly about his childhood and upbringing that points to having Indigenous heritage.

He explained how his family have speculated their Indigenous ties and he endeavours to get confirmation of his heritage in the near future.

Carey said that he would proudly be part of the Indigenous community if it came to fruition.

