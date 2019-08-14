Wayne Carey Proposes A Change To The AFL's Floating Fixture

Wayne Carey has proposed a change to the AFL's floating fixture in round 23 to get more eyes on the biggest games of the season.

Round 22 sees the top four teams - Richmond and West Coast as well as Brisbane and Geelong - all clash with each other.

The two games, however, are parked outside the prime time slots, with bottom four teams Melbourne and Sydney clashing on Friday night.

So Duck proposed an overhaul to the floating fixture.

"It throws up an argument," he told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"We would have a game like that (Brisbane/Geelong) on Friday night footy, or that'd be the Saturday night game, and we'd have the Richmond/West Coast game maybe on the Friday night.

"Not everyone can afford Fox Footy."

