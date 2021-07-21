Wayne Carey Puts The Melbourne Players On Notice

Triple M Footy's Wayne Carey put the Melbourne players under the microscope this afternoon on the Midweek Rub.

Duck believes that squandering winnable games is opening the door for some players to lose their place in what is potentially a premiership side.

Carey said that the Demons have a full list to pick from and competition for spots is heating up.

"There's still positions up (for grabs) in this team. They have a full list to pick from," he said.

"Tell you what, if you flirt with your form all of the sudden you're out of that team and you miss out on an opportunity that you play this game for."

