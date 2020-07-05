Wayne Carey & Ross Lyon Analyse The Issue With Collingwood's Forward Line

Triple M's very own Wayne Carey & Ross Lyon discussed what is going wrong for Collingwood in the front half of the ground.

After starting the season strongly, the Pies have lost their last two and have struggled to hit the scoreboard.

Ross began by suggesting that the slow ball movement was a big factor and believes that Jordan De Goey should return to the forward fifty.

Duck also analysed Mason Cox's role in the side. He believes that he might need to go back to the match simulation to regain some confidence after having a limited impact.

