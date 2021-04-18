Wayne Carey & Ross Lyon On Darcy Moore Playing Forward

Wayne Carey & Ross Lyon discussed Collingwood's decision to move All-Australian defender Darcy Moore forward against West Coast on Friday.

Despite Moore booting three goals, the boys didn't like the move and think he should return to the backline.

Without Moore in defence, Eagles key forwards Oscar Allen & Jack Darling kicked five goals each and the Pies leaked 16 goals in total.

"Theres no way I'd be moving Darcy Moore from centre half back. Don't mess with him," Carey said.

Duck also said that Moore's goal tally is misleading because two of his goals were kicked in the last quarter when the game was over.

