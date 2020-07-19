Wayne Carey's Assessment Of Ben Brown

Former North Melbourne great Wayne Carey has given an honest assessment of what spearhead Ben Brown needs to improve on to find some form.

While Carey agreed that the delivery inside fifty has been the main reason he's going through a form slump, he identified a couple of areas he needs to rectify to recapture his very best.

Carey believes that Brown is being worked under the footy way too easily and should be working closely with defender Robbie Tarrant to develop his ability to mark against stronger bodies.

Duck also said that he doesn't believe Brown s worth the 700-750K per season that he's being paid.

Brown has only kicked 7 goals this season.

