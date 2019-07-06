Wayne Carey Says Bryce Gibbs “Looks Like A Broken Man”

Wayne Carey says that Adelaide midfielder Bryce Gibbs “looks like a broken man” after being dropped for today’s Showdown.

“He looked flat as a tack last Friday night (against Geelong)… some players can just tip over the edge very very quickly,” Duck said.

“I’m not saying that he has, but certainly this year has been a big challenge for him, and there’s things that he hasn’t been able to grasp and Don Pyke obviously needs him to do stuff that he’s not doing.”

Gibbs has been dropped six times this year.

This year will be just the second time he has played fewer than 21 games in any season.

