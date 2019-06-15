Wayne Carey Says Carlton Are Closer To A Flag Than Hawthorn

Wayne Carey has given an honest review of Hawthorn's list, saying that Carlton are closer to their next flag.

Speaking on The Saturday Rub, Duck said that for the Hawks to achieve success in the future they have to go down the ladder and "go to the draft".

LISTEN:

"I think they are not as strong as Carlton's list," Duck said.

"I think Carlton are closer to a premiership than Hawthorn."

"They haven't been able to go to the draft because they've been so successful."

"I thought it was a fake top-four (finish) last year."

"I didn't think they were a top-four team."

"And I didn't they were that good."