Wayne Carey Says Fremantle Shouldn’t Be Bringing Nat Fyfe Back Through The WAFL

North Melbourne great Wayne Carey is bewildered that Fremantle are bringing dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe back through the WAFL, saying that they should play him forward instead.

"I can’t believe it, I honestly can’t," Duck said on the Midweek Rub.

"Playing a game in the WAFL, Nat Fyfe. I’d be parking him forward.

"I know we’ve said this, they’re going well, I get it, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.

"You do not put Nat Fyfe in the WAFL."

Duck said Brisbane coach Chris Fagan would be thanking his lucky stars that Freo have decided against picking Fyfe in the senior side.

"If I’m Chris Fagan, I'm sitting there going 'oh, put him in the WAFL! Thank you!'," Duck said.

"He’s still someone, as soon as he jogs out on to that ground and parks himself in the forward 50, if you’re Fagan you’re going 'we have to give him attention'… out of pure respect!"

The Midweek Rub boys also asked if the Crows are escaping proper scrutiny, discussed their coach of the year and more.

