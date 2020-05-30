Wayne Carey Says Glen Jakovich Told Him He Was The Best Smelling Player He Ever Played On

Wayne Carey crashed Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Emma yesterday, and ended up claiming that Glen Jakovich once told him that he smelt good on field.

“Glen Jakovich said I was the best smelling player he ever played on,” Duck claimed.

“He didn’t tell me this until only about a year ago, because we were doing a function together and he said ‘what’s that cologne you got on Duck?’.

“Then he said ‘that reminds me — gee you smelt good when you played!”

Duck went on to explain his cologne regime.

“You don’t wanna be around for the first couple of hours, cause I’m quite sickly,” he said.

“You don’t wanna get into a lift with me straight away or anything like, cause it’s very overpowering.

“But I tell you what — by about midnight, whoof — perfect! Perfect.”

