Wayne Carey Says He’d Be “Surprised” If Alastair Clarkson Backflipped On North Melbourne

North Melbourne legend Wayne Carey says he would be “surprised” to see Alastair Clarkson backflip on a commitment to join his former club — if the Roos are as far down the line with the master coach as has been reported.

"If Alastair Clarkson was a fair way down the track with North Melbourne, I’d be very surprised, knowing Clarko, and knowing the way he conducts himself, I’d be very surprised if he did a backflip," Duck said.

"I know a lot of people think he will, but I’d be surprised if he did a backflip, just knowing what type of character he is."

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed how Ben Rutten has been treated, Patrick Dangerfield’s place in the pantheon of the game’s greats, previewed the massive Carlton v Collingwood clash and more.

