Wayne Carey Says He’s “Rapt” That North Are Pursuing Alastair Clarkson

North Melbourne legend Wayne Carey says that he’s "rapt" his former side are pursuing Alastair Clarkson to coach the club.

"They (North Melbourne) need really strong leadership," Duck said on the Midweek Rub.

"They need someone to really stand up and make strong decisions and make the right decisions for the football club in terms of winning games of footy, and I think Alastair Clarkson’s obviously the right man for the job… he gives the club automatic credibility, I think that’s what they need as well."

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed Dyson Heppell's future and whether it's not at Essendon, where to next for Matt Crouch and more.

