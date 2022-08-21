Wayne Carey Says James Hird Is Not The Answer For Essendon

On the Sunday Rub the Duck said he was shocked that James Hird was a favourite to coach Essendon.

With Ben Rutten out the door at the Dons after a failed attempt to land Alastair Clarkson at the final minute, Hird has emerged as a favourite to lead the Bombers after a stint as their coach a decade ago.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve seen during my era… but how can people even be considering James Hird for a coaching gig.”

