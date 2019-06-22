Wayne Carey Says That Hawthorn Are No Longer A Destination Team

Wayne Carey says that Hawthorn are no longer a destination club, and that players may regret going there.

“This club has been such a great club, and they are a product of their success let’s not say this club [hasn’t] been unbelievably good,” Duck said.

“But it’s now left this gaping hole. They are no longer a destination club.

“Players now, (Jaeger) O’Meara must be sitting there going ‘oh boy, I was probably better off staying now’.

“The players that once though they’re gonna go to this almighty club and pinch a flag and be coached by the great Alastair Clarkson… if Alastair Clarkson doesn’t want to bottom out but the club does, then they say ‘well I think this, we gotta part ways’.”

