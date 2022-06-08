Wayne Carey Says The Steven May/Jake Melksham Stoush Could Galvanise Melbourne

Wayne Carey says that the much publicised altercation between Jake Melksham and Steven May could galvanise Melbourne, rather than derail their premiership defence.

"This doesn’t derail Melbourne," Duck said on the Midweek Rub.

“In actual fact I think it does, and can, do the complete opposite of that.

"I think it can galvanise this group… you watch how they come out and play.

"I reckon there’ll be a real steely resolve."

May and Melksham were drinking with teammates at a Prahran restaurant when a disagreement became physical and Melksham allegedly punched May.

Melksham has had to have surgery for an infection in his hand, while May has been suspended by the club for one game for drinking while in concussion protocols.

Both Joey Montagna and Daisy Thomas agreed that inside the club the altercation won’t be viewed as dimly as it is outside.

"Internally, it’s not as big an issue as what we make [out]," Joey said,

"They will move on, it sounds like they already have. If anything, they’ll bunker down… they’ll tighten up, and they’ll go about their work head down, bum up."

"Is it that big of a deal that everyone’s making it out be?" Daisy asked.

"I don’t think so… I’m not saying it’s not significant, but it’s probably not as uncommon as you would think."

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed the softened dissent rule, asked if Collingwood should consider trading Brodie Grundy, and named their end of season top fours.

