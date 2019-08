It has been a year to forget for the Melbourne footy club, but Wayne Carey thinks they can bounce back to their 2018 form next year.

Speaking on the Saturday Rub, Duck backed the Melbourne playing group saying that "every that could go wrong has gone wrong" for them.

"I think they can bounce back very quickly," Duck said.

"They'll get a soft draw."

"They'll get a good draft pick."